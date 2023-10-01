Manor Solomon and Brennan Johnson were very impressed with Tottenham Hotspur teammate Destiny Udogie as he starred against Liverpool last night.

The young Italian took to social media after a huge win for Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium yesterday.

Ange Postecoglou couldn’t have ever planned for the events that unfolded in North London yesterday.

Liverpool ended up being down to nine men for the final 20 minutes of yesterday’s match.

Curtis Jones was dismissed in the first half before Diogo Jota picked up two bookings in the second half.

He fouled Destiny Udogie in a matter of minutes before being given his marching orders.

Udogie has had to face arguably two of the toughest challenges of his career so far in the past two weeks.

After challenging Bukayo Saka last week, Mohamed Salah was his latest opponent.

Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Although the England international scored last weekend after a lapse in concentration, Salah didn’t get the best of Udogie last night.

The £15m was incredible and has taken to life in England faster than many Spurs fans would have expected.

Manor Solomon was very impressed with Udogie last night after doing so well against Liverpool.

Every match in England’s top flight is a challenge, but he can take great confidence from the way he’s dealt with Saka and Salah so far.

Solomon praises Udogie after Liverpool win

After the match, Udogie posted on social media and his teammate rushed to congratulate him.

Guglielmo Vicario and Brennan Johnson were both very impressed with the young full-back.

While Manor Solomon simply called Udogie a ‘Baller’ after playing so well against Liverpool.

© 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

It’s clear that Udogie is rapidly improving in this Tottenham side as he continues to adapt to his new surroundings.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

It’s easy to forget that the 20-year-old has only been training with the team for a couple of months based on how well he’s playing.

Postecoglou has recognised that he’s a very exciting prospect and is giving him every opportunity to succeed.

Udogie is in a position now where he could be Tottenham’s first-choice left-back for years and years to come.