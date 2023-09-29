Video shows £40m Tottenham player scoring wonder-goal in training pre-Liverpool

Tottenham have been preparing to face Liverpool this weekend and are putting in the hard yards in training to get ready for the test.

Liverpool’s form means Tottenham know they have a huge task on their hands to get three points. In fact, right now, a point would probably be snapped up by both sides if they could take it and run.

On the flipside, both Spurs and Liverpool will be desperate to win as well and it seems the Tottenham players are doing all they can in training to impress. None more so than Pedro Porro, it seems.

Pedro Porro scores amazing goal in Tottenham training

In a video clip shared by the Tottenham social media team on YouTube, Porro is taking part in a small-sided game ahead of the Liverpool clash.

And right at the start, Spanish defender Porro rockets in an absolute thunderbolt from distance, much to the delight of his teammates.

Making a mark

Those who watch the training videos of Tottenham regularly will definitely notice that there seems a freshness and intensity to the regime under Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs’ players now look hungry to take every chance they can to impress and it certainly looks like Pedro Porro is one of those players.

The strike from Porro here is very much what he can deliver in the final third. Indeed, there is a reason why Spurs paid £40m for him and his stats this season very much show Porro is one of the top performing full-backs this term.

Porro was brought in for his attacking play more than his defensive skills. And right now, with how Postecoglou has his team playing, it seems Porro is thriving.

More of this sort of finish from training translating onto the pitch, then, will do just nicely for Tottenham when they face Liverpool this weekend.