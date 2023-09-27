24-year-old Tottenham player says he’s working hard to be as good as James Maddison

Tottenham Hotspur stars Pedro Porro and James Maddison had a funny exchange on Instagram yesterday.

Spurs signed Maddison from Leicester City in the summer and he is now one of their best players. He has been outstanding for Tottenham so far, and there’s a feeling he will only get better.

Porro has joked he wants to become like Maddison.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Tottenham’s Pedro Porro says he’s working hard to be like James Maddison

If every Tottenham player was as good as James Maddison, Spurs would probably win the Premier League this season.

The 26-year-old is up there with the best signings of the summer. He has settled in brilliantly in Ange Postecoglou’s system, and the best is yet to come.

Pedro Porro, 24, has established himself as the first-choice right-back at Tottenham, and he has started each of Spurs’ last five league games.

He has looked really good as well, but he clearly isn’t content. Porro posted a few pictures of himself training in the gym on his own yesterday, presumably after a session with his teammates.

Maddison decided to make fun of him with a direct message, but Porro responded by saying: “I have to work hard to become like you.”

Porro posted the screenshot of that conversation on his Instagram story with a message saying: “@madders He doesn’t even stop sending me messages in the afternoon.”

Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images

TBR View:

James Maddison’s brilliance this season has overshadowed many other Tottenham players’ fine performances over the last month and a half.

Guglielmo Vicario has been brilliant, as has Yves Bissouma. Micky van de Ven and Destiny Udogie have settled in really well too, which is a huge positive.

Porro, who was criticised by many last season, was an unused substitute in the first game of the season, but he has played almost every single minute of every game since.

He deserves a lot of credit for his performances, and perhaps spending a lot of time in the gym is what’s helping him.