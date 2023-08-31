Phil Hay has theory over why Leeds United haven’t signed Glen Kamara yet

Leeds United have been linked with Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara recently but a move hasn’t come to fruition yet.

Journalist Phil Hay was speaking on the Square Ball Podcast and addressed a transfer rumour that’s not gone away.

Daniel Farke appears very keen to add to his midfield options in the final days of the transfer window.

Ethan Ampadu has already arrived and he could soon be joined by Ilia Gruev.

The Bulgarian international was given permission to miss training at Werder Bremen yesterday suggesting a move could happen soon.

The 23-year-old would be an astute addition especially considering he can play in defence too.

However, one move that hasn’t happened at Leeds yet is Glen Kamara.

The Finnish international has been linked with a transfer over the past week with a move to Championship looking like it’s on the cards.

It’s not happened yet though and time is running out to reach an agreement.

Hay on Kamara’s move to Leeds

Speaking about the 27-year-old’s future, Hay said: “I suspect they’re going to try and do two in the centre of midfield to give themselves bodies there and numbers.

“[Glen] Kamara’s obviously been linked for a long time now. The thing that interests me with Kamara or sort of makes me wonder is that he’s been up for grabs, I mean there’s no question that he leaving Rangers, the fee’s pretty affordable, he’s a good quality player without any doubt and I think he’d be a good addition to the squad.

“Although, he hasn’t been involved at Rangers at all so I don’t think he’d be coming in 100% prepped in the way that say [Joel] Piroe was having had games with Swansea.

“But the fact that they haven’t just got Kamara nailed down, I don’t think it says that they don’t really like him, I think they genuinely do.

“But it feels as if they’ve been keeping their options open, it feels as if there’s others out there that they’d be equally happy to have.

“Which I guess is the way to play it when you get to this stage.”

Bringing in Kamara would be a good move for Leeds but keeping a deal they are confident they can complete on the back burner while exploring other options makes sense.

With the club looking set to bring in Gruev, signing a more attacking-minded midfielder might make more sense.

Whether that profile of player is available to Leeds is yet to be seen.

It could end up being a very busy deadline day at Elland Road.