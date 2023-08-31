Journalist believes Leeds have a ‘serious chance’ of signing 23-year-old very soon

Leeds United are looking increasingly likely to sign Werder Bremen midfielder Ilia Gruev this summer.

That’s according to journalist Phil Hay, speaking on The Square Ball Podcast ahead of transfer deadline day.

Daniel Farke is running out of time to make any further additions to his squad.

Already, Joel Piroe and Ethan Ampadu have looked like astute additions.

Karl Darlow is pushing Illan Meslier to start in goal, but an injury to Sam Byram is an early blow for the full-back.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

It appears as though central midfield is the key area Leeds want to improve before the window closes.

Ampadu has been partnered by youngster Archie Gray this season and although the 17-year-old has played brilliantly, he needs cover.

Leeds are trying to sign Ilia Gruev from Bundesliga side Werder Bremen in the final stages of the transfer window.

It looks like that deal has legs and Leeds will want to confirm that move before tomorrow evening’s deadline.

Leeds confident they can sign Gruev

Speaking about the Bulgarian international, Hay said: “The one this morning is Bulgarian midfielder at Werder Bremen, a guy called Ilia Gruev.

“Which seems to have moved really quickly, he’s a 23-year-old.

“I’m getting the vibes first thing that that one’s going to happen. He’s very much a [Daniel] Farke target.

“He’s fairly young still, he’s been at Bremen for a while, I can’t pretend to know a huge amount about him, but that one by all accounts has got a pretty serious chance.”

Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images

Gruev was allowed to skip training yesterday with a move potentially on the horizon.

It sounds like the 23-year-old is keen on the move and wants to swap the German top flight for the English second tier.

Leeds will want to sign Gruev to not only improve their midfield options but also to provide cover in defence.

One of the key strengths of the Bulgarian is his versatility which will come in handy given Leeds’s squad has shrunk this summer.

It could end up being a very busy couple of days for incomings and outgoings at Elland Road.