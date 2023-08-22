Gretar Steinsson is now pushing to sign ‘outstanding’ 27-year-old for Leeds United

Leeds United are now pushing to sign Glasgow Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara amid a host of interest from Championship clubs.

That’s according to TEAMtalk who say that all of Leeds, Coventry and Middlesbrough have held talks with the 27-year-old.

Photo by Richard Callis/MB Media

Kamara has fallen out of favour at Rangers and manager Michael Beale has made it clear that he can leave.

And in the wake of selling Tyler Adams to Bournemouth the report says that Leeds are now pushing the strongest of all clubs interested.

Daniel Farke’s squad is really lacking depth in central midfield and it would be a huge surprise if additions weren’t made.

Ethan Ampadu and Archie Gray have started the season relatively well – Gray doing brilliantly for a 17-year-old, but more bodies will be needed.

Darko Gyabi, Lewis Bate and Sam Greenwood were the options available on the bench for Farke against West Brom.

And it’s quite telling when 21-year-old Sam Greenwood looks like the experienced choice.

Leeds need a resolution fast, and the availability of Rangers’ Kamara could be very timely.

Gretar Steinsson, Leeds’ new Technical Director, is the man tasked with masterminding Leeds’ return to the Premier League.

And ‘outstanding’ Glen Kamara would seem a sensible option to pursue.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Although he’s fallen out of favour now, 27-year-old Kamara would bring a ton of experience to the side.

Along with 52 caps for Finland, Kamara has been a stalwart of a Rangers side that have played in both the Champions and Europa League.

The report also says that Kamara is now keen on a return to England.

Kamara left Arsenal in 2017 before signing for Rangers in 2019.

Rangers’ Kamara is said to be Daniel Farke’s first choice target even if there is also interest in Jonjo Shelvey.

It’s clear Leeds need signings and perhaps two midfielders would be better than one.