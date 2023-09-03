Peter Grant now thinks Celtic have made a ‘tremendous’ signing who could start today

Things move quickly for the Celtic supporters this week. The club found out who they are to face in the Champions League group stages which begin next month and then moved swiftly into transfer deadline day.

And now, after adding three new faces to the squad, the trip to Ibrox beckons and Celtic manager, Brendan Rodgers now has a selection headache ahead of him.

Does he pitch his three new players into the heat of battle from the get-go or do they start on the bench against Rangers this lunchtime?

Former Celtic hero, Peter Grant, believes that one of Rodgers’ new additions must start today’s Glasgow Derby. In fact, Grant has no qualms about putting this player in and says there is ‘absolutely no doubt’ he should be thrown in.

Grant said [The Go Radio Football Show], “I’m delighted that Nat Phillips has come in. Because I thought he’s done tremendous in his time at Liverpool.

“And he wasn’t expected to do as well as he did in that period of time. If he’s been training at Liverpool there’s absolutely no doubt he’ll start the match [against Rangers].”

Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Whilst Phillips has only made 29 appearances in total for Liverpool, does have big game experience. He played the full 90 minutes when The Reds beat Manchester United 4-2 at Old Trafford in 2021.

He also helped Liverpool to massive away wins against Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur that season as well.

Phillips has also faced Real Madrid in two legs of a Champions League quarter-final and helped Liverpool beat AC Milan 2-1 in the San Siro.

A fractured cheekbone effectively put an end to what was turning out to be an impressive season for Phillps at Liverpool and he is now looking to get his career back on track at Celtic. [Transfermarkt]

I know a Glasgow Derby is a whole different ballgame, especially at Ibrox, but Phillips has shown that he has a big-game mentality (and experience) and would handle the occasion better than any other central defender Rodgers has at his disposal.

