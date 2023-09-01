‘Not quite right’: Andy Walker is concerned at what he’s seeing at Celtic right now

Former Celtic striker, Andy Walker, has said that he is concerned with what he is seeing at Celtic right now. Walker was speaking about the team’s current form and told how he believes that all is not well at Paradise.

However, the former Sky Sports commentator also said that if Celtic get a result at Ibrox against Rangers on Sunday, it could kick their season on.

Walker said [The Go Radio Football Show], “It strikes me that there’s something not quite right at Celtic at the moment. I don’t quite know what it is but everything would change in a positive aspect if you go to Ibrox on Sunday and win.

“No one expected Celtic to lose to Kilmarnock and Kilmarnock deserved it. St Johnstone also deserved their point at Celtic Park.

“So there is a lot of room for improvement there for Celtic at the start of the season and no bigger place to do it than at Ibrox on Sunday.”

Celtic’s class will eventually show

Look, the team are suffering a short-term dip in form. With a new manager at the helm and multiple players out injured, there are significant reasons why the team isn’t firing on all cylinders.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Now that Brendan Rodgers has added some new faces to the first-team and we are now seeing some players returning to training from injury, things are starting to look up for the Bhoys.

And Andy Walker is correct. If Celtic do get the result they need at Ibrox on Sunday, what a difference it will make to the team’s confidence as they enter the international break.

