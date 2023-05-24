Peter Crouch says Liverpool have a player who can become one of the PL's best midfielders











Peter Crouch has said that Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold could become one of the Premier League’s best midfielders.

Speaking on That Peter Crouch Podcast, the 24-year-old was once again the subject of debate after his performances this season.

Jurgen Klopp is searching for a solution to his midfield issues this summer.

Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner are all leaving this summer.

The latter already has a couple of Premier League offers on the table despite being 37 years old.

It means that Liverpool will have to bring in several players to fill out their squad.

Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister looks set to be their first addition in that position.

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

The Seagulls are keen to sell the World Cup winner quickly which will suit Liverpool.

However, Crouch has suggested that Trent Alexander-Arnold has the potential to play in that position for Liverpool.

He believes that he needs to completely abandon trying to play right-back and move into the middle full-time.

Liverpool’s performances and results have certainly improved since Jurgen Klopp played him in this new role.

Crouch raves about Liverpool star Alexander-Arnold

Talking about the England international, Crouch said: “He’s not quite there yet [with his new position], but there are good signs. Other nations would build a team around him I think.

“He’s always been a class act going forward, he’s always been one of the best players in the league.

“I put him as a passer up there with Kevin de Bruyne, not quite there but on a par. He’s unbelievable, he can play any kind of pass with his right foot.

“But defensively at right-back, he’s struggled. He has given goals away, he has been sloppy at times defensively, as have a lot of the Liverpool defenders this year.

“I think that all goes away if you play him in midfield, that’s the issue. If you play him in midfield, eventually he could play in there, not in a hybrid right-back role.

“If you think about it, you’ve played Harvey Elliott in there, [Fabio] Carvalho in there, Curtis Jones. They’re all tried and untested. So why can’t you play Trent in there and give him a go and get a solid right-back in?

“I genuinely believe that he could be one of the best players in the Premier League in that position.”

Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images

As Crouch suggests, Liverpool could do with a passer like Alexander-Arnold playing permanently in midfield.

Mac Allister can act as that playmaker, but even he’s not on the same level as the 24-year-old.

Ibrahima Konate has had to essentially cover two positions when Liverpool lose the ball in their current set-up.

Teams will continue to take advantage of that if Klopp doesn’t permanently move Alexander-Arnold further up the pitch.

However, Arsenal and Manchester City have proved this season that playing a full-back in midfield is a sustainable tactic.

