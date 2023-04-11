‘He’s quick enough’: Pundit says rapid Liverpool 23-year-old has the pace to play two positions at once











Leroy Rosenior has called upon Ibrahima Konate to cover for Trent Alexander-Arnold in this Liverpool team.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, Rosenior has claimed that Alexander-Arnold needs cover at right-back when he goes forward, and he’s stated that Konate has the pace and athleticism to cover for Alexander-Arnold at right-back, while also fulfilling his duties at centre-half.

Indeed, Rosenior has told Konate to step up and take more responsibility, claiming that he does indeed have the pace to cover the necessary ground to play as a right-back and a centre-back at the same time.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Konate is quick enough

Rosenior gave his verdict on the 23-year-old.

“He’s the best at that position, you mention ZInchenko and you mention Stones, he is the best in that position. The key for Trent is Konate, he has to take more responsibility, if you want to win games at Liverpool, Trent has to pay in that position, so someone else has to do a bit more. I wouldn’t be telling Trent he has to defend, I’d tell him to go and do what he does because he’s world class at that. I’d look at Konate and say you have to make sure you do your job, you can cover for him,” Rosenior said.

“Second-half I thought he was terrific Konate, he’s quick enough, he’s strong enough and he’s athletic enough to cover all that ground, so when Liverpool lose the ball Trent is in the position to play those world-class passes.”

Tough task

Konate is certainly quick enough to play both of these positions at once, but it’s still a very tough task.

Indeed, not only does this role take a lot of pace, it’s also a real drain on your stamina and it takes a whole lot of awareness.

Konate would have to play out of his skin on a weekly basis if he were to play this sort of role, and whether or not he’s up to that task remains to be seen.

Photo by Dave Howarth – CameraSport via Getty Images

Show all