James Milner will not be signing for Leeds United this summer.

There had been rumours that the Whites were in the market for Milner come the end of the season when his Liverpool contract expires, but according to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on the House of Champions Podcast, the England international is set for a move to Brighton instead.

Indeed, according to Romano the ‘underrated’ midfielder’s move to the south coast is now 99 per cent done, with Brighton absolutely convinced that the Liverpool ace will be signing for them this summer.

MADRID, SPAIN – 2019/06/01: James Milner of Liverpool celebrates after the UEFA Champions League Final 2019 match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. (Final Score; Tottenham Hotspur 0-2 Liverpool).

Milner to Brighton

Romano shared what he knows about Milner’s future.

“Almost done, 99 per cent done. We are just waiting for him to sign the contract. We had rumours about Leeds and other teams, but I am told it is going to be Brighton and Brighton are convinced that Milner will join them, we’re just waiting on him to sign a contract,” Romano said.

Shame it’s not Leeds

Milner is set to join Brighton rather than Leeds this summer, and it’s a real shame that a move to Elland Road doesn’t beckon for the midfielder.

Indeed, a return to his boyhood club would have been the perfect bookend to what has been a legendary career, but with Leeds looking more and more likely to be playing Championship football next season, Milner isn’t going to return to West Yorkshire.

If Leeds were in a safer position, perhaps Milner would have considered the move to the Whites, but with the Premier League appearance record on the horizon, we can absolutely understand why he wanted to move to Brighton who are guaranteed Premier League, and perhaps even Europa League, football next season.

