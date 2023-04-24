Per Mertesacker now determined to stop Jack Wilshere from leaving Arsenal











Arsenal academy director Per Mertesacker has now said he won’t let Jack Wilshere leave the club.

Mertesacker was speaking to the Evening Standard ahead of a huge day of Arsenal’s academy.

Arsenal play West Ham United in the FA Youth Cup final at The Emirates tomorrow.

The Young Gunners have had a fantastic run, and knocked out Manchester City in the semi-finals.

Michal Rosiak and Myles Lewis-Skelly were the heroes that day after an early red card for Man City.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

It would be a massive triumph for Per Mertesacker to see Jack Wilshere lead Arsenal to a cup triumph.

The massive German backed Wilshere to take the role after he retired at the age of just 30.

Injuries plagued his career, and eventually saw him leave Arsenal to face tomorrow’s opposition West Ham.

He was certainly never lacking in talent though, and has plenty to pass onto Arsenal’s youth players.

Mertesacker won’t let Wilshere leave Arsenal

Speaking to the Evening Standard about the young coach, Mertesacker said: “I was praying that Jack would turn up for the interview and be himself, so that was a moment when the truth comes.

“It was brilliant to see him presenting himself, what he stands for, what he wants to be like, what coach he wants to be, how he wants to play.

“I don’t regret it whatsoever, putting him in front of the people.

“He delivered in that moment and he’s delivered in many other moments which have got him to the final.

“His ambition naturally is one day to go somewhere and coach a first-team, but I’m not letting him at the moment.

“I think it’s important to be ambitious, but I think he respects the process so much more now.”

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Mikel Arteta has been very positive about Wilshere’s attributes as a coach, despite his short time in the role.

It’s encouraging that Arsenal are not just bringing through brilliant young players, but talented coaches too.

Mertesacker and Wilshere played together on more than 80 occasions for Arsenal before ending their respective careers.

If they could deliver a trophy in their first season working together off the pitch, that could only be seen as a triumph.

