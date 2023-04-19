Laura Woods shares what Mikel Arteta said about Jack Wilshere











Laura Woods has shared how Mikel Arteta spoke about Jack Wilshere while having dinner with the Arsenal boss during an event at the Emirates on Tuesday.

The presenter was speaking on talkSPORT after being sat next to Mikel Arteta during the event.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Jack Wilshere, of course, returned to Arsenal last year following his retirement as a player. The 31-year-old has since taken charge of the Gunners’ under-18s side.

Arteta raves about Jack Wilshere and his future in coaching

It has been a successful time for the club at various levels. And Wilshere’s side is no different, with the team reaching the FA Youth Cup final recently. Funnily enough, they will face another of Wilshere’s old sides, West Ham in the final next week.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

If anyone deserves a bit of luck in the dug-out, it is probably Wilshere. The midfielder seemed to have all of the talent in the world. And he appeared to be on a one-way ticket to the top of the game. But unfortunately, injuries hampered much of the last eight years of his career before he retired.

But any suggestion that Wilshere has been given a job at Arsenal out of some sort of sympathy can be put to bed. Woods shared on Wednesday how highly Arteta spoke about him and his potential.

“What was quite nice – so we spoke about the women’s team and the ticket sales and that sort of stuff – we spoke about Jack Wilshere. And I asked about the qualities for Jack, do you see a proper future in coaching for him? And he was glowing about Jack, really like ‘that’s a coach’,” she told talkSPORT.

It will be fascinating to see how Wilshere’s coaching career develops. He is off to a very good start. But you would imagine that he will want to take another step at some stage in the future.

Perhaps Arsenal will hope that he is waiting in the wings for whenever the time comes for Arteta’s successor to be found.

It would obviously be a huge task. But let’s not forget that Arteta had little experience as a number one before arriving, and he is now on the cusp of becoming the first manager to win the Premier League title in their first senior managerial role.