Journalist Charles Watts has now said there’s so much excitement at Arsenal about youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly.

Watts was speaking on his YouTube channel after Arsenal’s dramatic FA Youth Cup semi-final win.

The Emirates was packed with 10,000 fans last night as Jack Wilshere’s Young Gunners took on Manchester City.

The visitors went down to 10 men inside six minutes, and were punished moments later.

A wonderful free-kick from Michal Rosiak put Arsenal in the lead, and earned the praise of Bukayo Saka.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Manchester City equalised in the second-half, sending the tie to extra-time.

In the final minute of the match, with penalties on the horizon, Arsenal grabbed a last-minute winner.

Myles Lewis-Skelly leaped highest to head home a neat chipped pass from captain Bradley Ibrahim.

The Arsenal squad erupted in celebration as the 16-year-old sent his side to the final.

Watts admitted there’s a huge amount of hope at Arsenal around Lewis-Skelly, and Mikel Arteta is very excited about him.

The teenager still has a way to go, but proved last night that he’s a player who can perform when the pressure’s on.

Watts says Arsenal have high hopes for Lewis-Skelly

Reviewing the match, Watts talked about Lewis-Skelly’s performance and the excitement around him at Arsenal.

“I thought Lewis-Skelly who scored the winner was just brilliant,” Watts said.

“You know when you see a player and you think, ‘yeah, you’re just a little bit different’.

“That’s the kind of impression you get when you sit there and watch Lewis-Skelly.

“His close control, his ability to get himself out of tight situations, the way he runs with the ball.

“Just his presence on the pitch, he’s got something special.

“You can see why there’s so much excitement about him at Arsenal.

“If anyone at Arsenal was going to get the winner last night, and deserved to get the headlines, it was probably him, as he was very good.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Lewis-Skelly is a holding midfielder that can also play in a slightly more advanced role.

He’s capable of dominating games, and his technical ability belies his teenage years.

Jack Wilshere suggested after the game that he can, ‘do things you can’t coach’.

It’s easy to understand why as Watts suggested that there’s a huge amount of excitement at Arsenal about Myles Lewis-Skelly.

It feels like it’s only a matter of time until he’s on Mikel Arteta’s radar to make the step up to the first-team.

