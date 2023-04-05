Bukayo Saka left seriously impressed with 17-year-old Arsenal youngster yesterday











Arsenal star Bukayo Saka was seriously impressed by Gunners youngster Michal Rosiak after their FA Youth Cup win last night.

Saka reacted on Instagram to Arsenal’s semi-final win over Manchester City over The Emirates.

It was a huge night for Jack Wilshere’s side, as they took on one of the best academies in the country.

However, he was able to call on a number of players who have already been involved with the first team.

Ethan Nwaneri, Amario Cozier-Duberry and Reuell Walters have all appeared in matchday squads for Mikel Arteta.

However, it was goal scoring sensation Michal Rosiak who opened the scoring for the young Gunners.

Myles Lewis-Skelly’s extra-time header was enough to send Arsenal through to the final.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The 17-year-old Rosiak scored his fourth goal in five FA Youth Cup games yesterday.

He channelled his inner Thierry Henry with a magnificent free-kick that Manchester City’s goalkeeper could only palm into the net.

Bukayo Saka was impressed with Rosiak’s strike as Arsenal move onto the final.

It would be a huge achievement for the squad and Wilshere, and a brilliant sign of things to come at Arsenal.

Arsenal star Saka impressed with Rosiak FA Youth Cup goal

Saka shared a clip on him watching Arsenal FA Youth Cup game on Instagram, and responded to Rosiak’s goal.

He used two flame emojis as the teenager’s set piece flew into the top corner.

Although Mikel Arteta has used plenty of Arsenal’s young players in first-team training, Rosiak has remained with the under-18s.

He only made his under-21s debut in February, but has made a serious impact in front of goal when selected.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Rosiak has only failed to score once in the Youth Cup this season, and has seven goal involvements in his last five league appearances.

He’s also a Polish under-18 international, and his father was also a professional footballer back in his home country.

It’s likely to be a long time before Rosiak is in a position to break into Mikel Arteta’s first team.

However, when Rosiak’s getting the attention of players like Saka, his goal is sure to be spoken about on the Arsenal training ground today.

