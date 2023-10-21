Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move to sign Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City in January, and Pep Guardiola has raved about him now.

The 27-year-old is a top-class player. When he’s fit, he has the quality to start for most big sides in the Premier League, but for one reason or another, he just can’t get into the Manchester City side. Guardiola, however, is still a big fan of his attitude.

Pep Guardiola praises Tottenham target Kalvin Phillips

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be interested in signing Kalvin Phillips in the January transfer window.

It has been claimed that Spurs’ new technical director Johan Lange really likes the Manchester City midfielder, who is likely to be on the move in 2024.

Phillips joined City from Leeds United last year and there were a few eyebrows raised at the time. Many wondered if he would get enough game time at the Etihad, and the answer, as we know now, is no.

The 27-year-old has played just 760 minutes of football for Manchester City in all competitions since he joined them. He has started just once this campaign, and that came in the EFL Cup defeat to Newcastle United.

Pep Guardiola seems open to letting Phillips leave, but he still raved about the midfielder’s generosity.

He said, as quoted by The Guardian: “I never change. I said a few months ago, but after that they have to agree with the club. My opinion is my opinion. The last word belongs to the club. If he decides to do it [leave], then do it. If the agreement is not done, then he stays.

“He’s behaving incredibly. One of the most generous players I’ve ever seen – honestly, as I don’t want to compliment when players don’t play matches. Others are maybe problems in locker room – it’s completely the opposite.”

Phillips would be a great signing for Spurs

Kalvin Phillips hasn’t played a lot of football over the last 12 months, but that doesn’t mean he’s a bad player.

The 27-year-old is fantastic on the ball, is very good without it, and he has shown in the past for both Leeds and England that he can produce incredible performances.

Tottenham are building a great team under Ange Postecoglou, and if Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg leaves in January, Phillips would be a very, very good addition.

However, whether the Englishman would want to move to Spurs is anybody’s guess at this moment in time.