There’s been plenty of speculation about Kalvin Phillips’ Manchester City future over the past two weeks.

The England midfielder has been very open about the fact he’s now looking for more minutes, and Fabrizio Romano has also stated that there’s every chance the £45m man leaves the Etihad in January.

One club that has been strongly linked to Phillips as of late is Newcastle United.

The Magpies may soon need a new defensive midfielder with all uncertainty around Sandro Tonali at the moment, and a move for Phillips would make a lot of sense.

Interestingly, Callum Wilson has now spoken about the midfielder on the Footballer’s Football Podcast, describing his England teammate as a top player, but, at the same time, suggesting that he may want to stay at Man City.

Phillips a top player

Wilson spoke highly of the £45m man.

“Here if you need them: I think it all depends on the individual and what they want. If you stay at Man City you finish your career with numerous trophies. If that is something that appeals to you, then great. But he is still so young though is what I would say, and he is a top player, and he’ll feel and I feel he can contribute to that City squad,’ Wilson said.

“The only problem is that you have someone in Rodri who is his competition who is really good as well, so it’s so difficult. Would I leave City? Maybe on loan but I would still be a Man City player you know, being honest! You’re at arguably the best team in the world and at the best teams in the world you are going to have competition and you are going to have to be patient and bide your time so you can’t just shy away from the fight.

“In my opinion I would stay put and fight but that’s because I’m a fighter, but then how long do you fight for? There’s so many contributing factors to a decision like that.”

Got to go

Wilson is right, Phillips would win lots of trophies if he were to stay at Man City, but winning medals from the bench is not what football is about.

Phililips is a player who thoroughly deserves to be a starter at a Premier League club, and a good club at that, and a move away from City may be the only way he will be able to fulfil himself professionally.

The Yorkshire Pirlo is in danger of wasting his career, and, in our view, he has to consider leaving soon.