Fabrizio Romano says £15m Tottenham player is ready to leave in January

Fabrizio Romano says Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is ready to leave Tottenham Hotspur in January.

Romano has been speaking in his latest YouTube video and shared an update on Hojbjerg’s future ahead of the January window.

Hojbjerg was heavily linked with a move away from Tottenham over the summer as Ange Postecoglou looked to re-shape his midfield.

Indeed, the Dane attracted interest from Atletico Madrid throughout the window and the Daily Mail reports that he even turned down a move to Fulham on deadline day.

The 28-year-old has struggled for minutes at Tottenham this season, with Postecoglou preferring Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma over the £15 million man.

Now, Fabrizio Romano claims that Hojbjerg is still open to leaving Tottenham in January.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Hojbjerg ready to leave Tottenham

Speaking in his latest YouTube video, Romano shared an update on Hojbjerg’s future and said the midfielder could leave in the winter transfer window.

“Keep an eye also on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, the Danish midfielder of Tottenham, because as I told you he was an important story a couple of weeks ago as he changed agents after the summer transfer window,” he said. “He was on the list of Manchester United but the priority option was always Sofyan Amrabat.

“He was just on the list but he was also one of the names considered at many other clubs, including Atletico Madrid in the final days of the transfer window. They tried in every way to convince Tottenham of the Hojbjerg deal but no agreement.

“And now Hojbjerg remains open to a January move. He’s keen on a potential transfer.

“Let’s see if it’s going to be January or the summer window because we know some Tottenham midfielders will go to the Africa Cup and this is why it could be complicated to give the green light to the exit of Hojbjerg.

“But the player is open [to move] in January or the summer to leave Tottenham and try a new experience. It’s true that Juventus are keeping tabs on the situation but there are also other clubs.”

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Hojbjerg was a key man under Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho. But he’s fallen down the pecking order since Postecoglou’s arrival.

The Denmark international doesn’t seem to be the right fit for Postecoglou’s system but he has put in some encouraging performances from the bench this season.

He’s likely to get an opportunity against Fulham on Monday after Yves Bissouma was sent off in the 1-0 win over Luton last time out.

It remains to be seen whether or not Hojbjerg can force his way into the Tottenham side. But it would make sense for Spurs to move him on in January should they line up a suitable replacement.