Lange really likes ‘unbelievable’ £45m PL star and Tottenham may make move if player leaves in January

Johan Lange is a big fan of Kalvin Phillips, and Tottenham Hotspur could look to make a January move for the Manchester City midfielder if Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg leaves.

That is according to a report from The Telegraph, which notes that Phillips would now be open to leaving the Etihad Stadium in the winter after struggling for game-time.

Kalvin Phillips‘ time at Manchester City has never really got going. He arrived having previously established himself as the most important player in Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds side.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

He has only made a handful of appearances this season. And with England now looking towards Euro 2024, it appears that he is willing to consider his future to keep his spot in Gareth Southgate’s side.

The Telegraph reports that Newcastle and Juventus could make a move for the midfielder. But it is also stated that Tottenham’s new technical director Johan Lange really likes Phillips.

Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images

And Spurs could look to make their move if Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg departs. Like Phillips, Hojbjerg has had a quiet start to the season having fallen down the pecking order at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

MORE TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STORIES

Reports from Gazzetta dello Sport have suggested that Juventus watched Hojbjerg play for Denmark during the international break. So it will be interesting to see whether they target Hojbjerg or Phillips to fill the void in the middle of the park in Turin.

Lange meanwhile, was at Aston Villa when they targeted Phillips before he left Leeds for £45 million in 2022 (Telegraph). So it is not entirely surprising that Tottenham have an interest in him ahead of January.

Spurs need greater midfield depth

Spurs definitely require more depth in the middle of the park, whether Hojbjerg stays or not. Both Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr will be away at 2023 AFCON at the start of next year.

Phillips has the talent to be ‘unbelievable‘. So if Tottenham do make a move, there is definitely the potential for the midfielder to be a really good addition to Ange Postecoglou’s side.