Pedro Porro wants to play for Antonio Conte, he's keen to sign for Tottenham

Football.London reports that Sporting Lisbon star Pedro Porro wants to play under Antonio Conte and he’s keen to sign for Tottenham Hotspur.

Porro has been heavily linked with a move to Tottenham throughout the transfer window and it seems he is finally edging closer to joining Conte’s side.

The 23-year-old has been in impressive form in Portugal this season, registering 11 assists and scoring three goals in 25 appearances.

Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty have struggled to provide a real attacking threat down the right-hand side for Spurs, while Djed Spence has found game time hard to come by and looks set to be loaned out.

Tottenham have been locked in talks with Sporting over the signing of Porro and have seemingly made progress after yesterday’s meeting.

Fabrizio Romano claims the player has already agreed to join Spurs and is now waiting for his medical to be scheduled. And it seems that a big driving force behind his decision is the prospect of linking up with Conte at Tottenham.

Porro wants to play for Conte

Football.London reports that Porro is keen to make the switch to north London as he wants to link up with Conte.

The outlet notes there is a ‘growing confidence’ from both sides that the deal will eventually get over the line.

Porro has been described as a ‘dangerous’ right wing-back and judging by his stats alone, he would provide Spurs with another creative outlet down the right-hand side.

Conte will know exactly what to expect from the player after facing him in the Champions League twice this season.

The games led to Jermaine Jenas describing Porro as ‘different class’ and naming him as the Sporting player he’d love Tottenham to sign.

It seems that Jenas may get his wish soon and Spurs fans will be hoping they can conclude this seal sooner rather than later, especially with Chelsea seemingly monitoring the situation.

