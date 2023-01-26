Tottenham transfer news: David Ornstein shares latest on Pedro Porro deal











Tottenham Hotspur are really keen to sign Pedro Porro, and one of their old targets, Tariq Lamptey, could help them seal a deal soon.

Spurs are in desperate need of a new right-wing-back. Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty have both struggled in that role, while Antonio Conte does not trust Djed Spence enough to play him.

A new player in that position is a necessity, and Porro looks like the one.

Sporting want Tariq Lamptey to replace Tottenham-bound Pedro Porro

The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed last night that Tottenham are ‘getting closer’ to completing a deal to sign Pedro Porro before Tuesday’s deadline.

Fabrizio Romano too shared a similar update, claiming that the two parties were in a meeting ‘all day long’ and the deal is now ‘very close’ to being completed.

Porro is one of Sporting’s most important players. He’ll be a big miss if they decide to let him go, which is why they are searching for a quality replacement.

One of Tottenham’s old targets, Tariq Lamptey, is apparently on their radar, and Ornstein revealed last night that Sporting have approached Brighton to discuss signing Lamptey on loan until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old Seagulls defender has started just one game in the Premier League all campaign. There’s a good chance he’ll look for a move away, and he could end up doing Spurs a favour by joining Sporting.

Spurs wanted to sign Lamptey last year

The right side of the defence has been a problem area for Spurs ever since Kyle Walker left them to win titles at Manchester City. They have really struggled there, and they still are.

Almost exactly a year ago, Manchester Evening News reported that Tottenham’s interest in Lamptey was ‘concrete’. They missed out on him last January, but their interest didn’t fade.

After the winter window shut last year, the London Evening Standard reported that Spurs are likely to consider a move for Lamptey in the summer after missing out on him in January. Sadly for the youngster, no move materialised in the end.

Sporting now reportedly want to sign Lamptey. If the Ghanaian agrees to go there, he could end up opening the door for the ‘dangerous‘ Porro to move to North London, which would help Spurs out massively.

