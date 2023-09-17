Paul Merson seriously impressed with ‘phenomenal’ Aston Villa man vs Crystal Palace

Aston Villa star Moussa Diaby showed off his exceptional technique against Crystal Palace yesterday.

Pundit Paul Merson was covering their match on Sky Sports Soccer Saturday yesterday and highlighted one moment of brilliance from the Frenchman.

It was a fantastic weekend of action in the Premier League and events at Villa Park only added to the drama.

Unai Emery’s side were the better team for much of the contest yesterday but found themselves 1-0 down in the closing moments.

Youngster Jhon Duran equalised in the closing moments before Villa scored twice in injury time to take all three points.

However, they could have scored their first goal of the game much sooner were it not for a tight offside decision.

Moussa Diaby thought he put Aston Villa ahead against Crystal Palace but VAR ruled out his effort.

That didn’t stop Paul Merson raving about the 24-year-old’s first touch and finish.

He’s proved to be one of the signings of the summer and put in some exceptional performances already.

Diaby stars for Aston Villa against Crystal Palace

After a slow first half across the Premier League, Merson created some excitement in the Sky Sports studio and shouted: “Oh what a goal. It’s to Aston Villa, it’s [Moussa] Diaby who scored it.

“I don’t know who has passed the ball but the touch by Diaby and Clinton [Morrison] called this lad out at the start of the season, he said he’d be a superstar.

“What a touch, [the] ball comes over the top, I think it’s [Pau] Torres who plays it, a diagonal.

“I don’t know if he’s offside, he brings it down and then he just puts it in the corner.

“Phenomenal touch, phenomenal goal, hopefully he’s onside as its worth it, it’s absolutely worth it.

Merson then unfortunately had to follow up and said: “No, it’s going to be offside, it’s just offside. It was tight and they had to wait and see.

“But what a shame, what a touch from Diaby.”

Diaby proved once again against Crystal Palace that he’s going to be one of Aston Villa’s most exciting players.

He was arguably their standout player against Liverpool before the international break.

Diaby has been tipped to be a better addition than one of Manchester City’s summer signings.

It’s a big call and Diaby will want to prove that when they face the European champions in December.