Leon Osman suggested that Moussa Diaby was the one Aston Villa player to impress him during the first-half of their clash with Liverpool on Sunday, labelling the summer signing the bright spark.

Osman was speaking on BBC Radio Five Live after Unai Emery’s side endured a pretty miserable first 45 minutes at Anfield, going in at the break 2-0 down.

Moussa Diaby has already shown what an exciting signing he could potentially be for the Villans. The 24-year-old scored in the games against Newcastle United and Burnley following his switch from Bayer Leverkusen.

Ultimately, it proved to be a really disappointing first-half for the visitors on Merseyside. Liverpool were absolutely dominant. And Villa took some time before they were able to lay any sort of punch on Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Osman praises Moussa Diaby despite Aston Villa loss

But Leon Osman felt that there was one Aston Villa player who deserved some credit. As the first-half neared its conclusion, the BBC pundit suggested that he had been impressed by Diaby in a largely torrid first-half for the Villans.

“They have just been so off the pace, Aston Villa. Watkins hasn’t really been involved in this game as yet. The bright spark is Diaby,” he told BBC Radio Five Live.

It has been a strange start to the campaign for Aston Villa. They have enjoyed two big wins. And they have suffered two heavy defeats, with both Newcastle and Liverpool beating them comfortably.

Of course, Villa are still building. They are back in Europe this year. And it is almost easy to forget because of the success they have enjoyed under Emery, that they were in relegation trouble less than a year ago.

With players such as Diaby in the ranks, Villa have genuine game-changers in their side. And they will learn from the difficult times they have had at St James’ Park and now at Anfield.