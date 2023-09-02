Who has been the signing of the summer?

That’s a question you’re going to hear being asked a lot in the coming days, and, in all honesty, we won’t be able to get a definitive answer until the end of the season.

Of course, that doesn’t stop fans and pundits from debating this topic before a ball has barely been kicked, and speaking on Premier League Productions, Clinton Morrison has made an early pick for signing of the summer.

Morrison says that he was tempted to choose Mateo Kovacic after his arrival at Man City, but, ultimately, he believes that Moussa Diaby to Aston Villa may well be the best deal any team does this window.

Signing of the summer

Morrison gave his verdict on Diaby.

“The player, it’s a difficult one. I could’ve said Kovacic because I love him at Man City, but I’m going to go with Diaby at Aston Villa, he’s the one I said to watch. He can score goals, he has pace and he’s been a very good signing from Bayer Leverkusen,” Morrison said.

Looking bright

Whether or not Diaby proves to be the signing of the summer remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure, he’s looking very bright already.

As Morrison says, he has electric pace and an eye for goal, and he’s certainly one to watch for the remainder of the season.

Aston Villa have done some fantastic business this summer with the signings of Nicolo Zaniolo, Pau Torres and Youri Tielemans, but, as Morrison says, Diaby could well be the best of the bunch.