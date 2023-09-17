Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez was full of praise for young teammate Jhon Duran after his brilliant late goal against Crystal Palace.

The Colombian took to social media after helping Unai Emery’s side record an important 3-1 win.

Aston Villa left it very late to return to winning ways yesterday.

The hosts were on top for much of the match but went behind just after half-time to an Odsonne Edouard goal.

Time was running out for Villa to find an equaliser and Emery was forced to turn to his bench.

Leon Bailey and Youri Tielemans were his first reinforcements before Jhon Duran came on for captain John McGinn after 70 minutes.

The 19-year-old is already a full Colombian international and has already scored against Hibernian and Everton this season.

Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

He then scored his best goal for the club in the 87th minute to earn his side a point.

That was until Villa were awarded a late penalty that Douglas Luiz converted before Leon Bailey scored a 101st-minute goal to put the game to bed.

Emi Martinez was seriously impressed with Duran as he helped Villa leapfrog Crystal Palace in the table.

Given Ollie Watkins hasn’t found the back of the net in the league yet, the teenager might be pushing for a start soon.

Martinez impressed with Villa youngster Duran

Posting on Instagram after the match, Duran said: “3 more points in the bag, and happy to return to the mark in Villa Park. @Lucasdigne Thank you.”

Lucas Digne said his assist was no problem, while Martinez said: “Awesome one today.”

© 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

Martinez was asked about Duran after the match and said about the Villa teenager: “That was a hit to be fair!

“Jhon [Duran] is growing in confidence and you can see that today.”

The £18m striker was seen as a signing for the future when he first arrived in January.

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

Villa have some brilliant young players in the squad, with Jacob Ramsey arguably the pick of the bunch and nearing a return from injury.

With one Premier League club considering a move for Ollie Watkins, Duran’s role at Villa could be about to increase.