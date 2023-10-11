‘Enjoyable’: Harry Kewell shares what he’s loving most at Celtic under Brendan Rodgers

Life at Celtic has changed a bit since Brendan Rodgers took over from Ange Postecoglou. The Celtic manager has adapted the way the team plays and has also improved some of the old manager’s players.

However, it seems like Rodgers is also making changes at Celtic that appeal to the coaches as well. Take Harry Kewell for example.

Hired by Postecoglou, you would think Kewell would prefer the way his old manager worked. After all, both are really close to each other during their football careers.

Kewell does, but the former Socceroo has also confessed that he sees himself as more of a Rodgers-type manager and has pointed out what he’s enjoying at Celtic under the new charge.

Kewell said [Official Celtic FC Podcast], “I kind of see myself more like a Brendan Rogers type of manager where he looks at the game in a different way.

“He likes to adapt certain things, he likes to make little tactical changes which I quite like.

“So it’s enjoyable seeing this side of it. It’s early so we’re still picking up his ideas we’re still trying to see these little movement patterns but again they’re quite clear.”

And it’s those little changes that the Celtic supporters are enjoying at the moment. It’s those little changes that have seen Matt O’Riley turn into a goal machine.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

It’s those little changes that have seen players like Kyogo Furuhashi, Liam Shaw and Daizen Maeda adapt and make all-round improvements to their games as well.

It’s taken a little bit of time for the team to adapt to Rodgers’ style. But it does seem to be getting through to the players.

The 3-1 win over Kilmarnock is proof of that. And if this is just the beginning, imagine what the football is going to be like in a few weeks time.

