Owen Hargreaves thinks Tottenham target Josko Gvardiol is going to be absolutely amazing











Owen Hargreaves has now said that Tottenham Hotspur target Josko Gvardiol has a huge future ahead of him.

Hargreaves was commentating on the Champions League for BT Sport last night.

He witnessed an absolute demolition, as Manchester City cruised through to the quarter-finals.

RB Leipzig were their victims, falling to a huge 7-0 defeat at The Etihad.

They simply couldn’t cope with Erling Haaland, who become only the third player in Champions League history to score five goals in a single game.

Josko Gvardiol won’t want to look back on this game any time soon, as he was tasked with marking the massive Norwegian.

Photo by Alex Livesey – Danehouse/Getty Images

Although it’s not a match he will look back on fondly, he could only have arguably done better for one of the goals.

Leipzig came up against a Manchester City side at the very top of their game, something few teams are capable of coping with.

Hargreaves at the end of the game was still very complimentary about Gvardiol, and Tottenham are unlikely to be put off by last night’s result.

Whether they can actually afford to sign the 21-year-old is another matter entirely.

Hargreaves hugely impressed with Tottenham target Gvardiol

Speaking on BT Sport as the game was coming to an end, Hargreaves said: “I think the boys said it, three centre backs in the studio before, all top players.

“He [Gvardiol], I think, is an absolute top one. I think he’ll be the best centre-back in the world one day.

“He’s learned a lot today, and probably wouldn’t mind playing in a team like this rather than against them.”

A report from The Times suggests that Tottenham are hugely keen to sign Gvardiol this summer.

Real Madrid have ruled themselves out of being able to afford the Croatian, who is set to have an astronomical price tag.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Gvardiol has a £97m release clause, but it only comes into effect next year.

This means Leipzig could charge whatever they want, and will be desperate to keep hold of the defender.

Hargreaves’s suggestion that Gvardiol could be the world’s best centre-back will definitely appeal to Tottenham.

Aside from Cristian Romero, Spurs could do with more quality in this area, particularly in they carry on playing three at the back.

Gvardiol could be one of the solutions to that problem, but they face an uphill battle to win the race to sign him.

