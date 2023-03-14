Real Madrid don't think they can sign Josko Gvardiol after claims Tottenham want him











Real Madrid now believe they can’t sign Tottenham Hotspur target Josko Gvardiol this summer.

That’s according to a report from The Athletic, who provide an update on the Croatian’s future.

Josko Gvardiol is set to be one of the most highly sought-after players in the world this summer.

Whether RB Leipzig will be happy to sell him is another matter, but it would be a surprise if no one made a bid for him.

The ‘incredible’ defender has a release clause worth £97m, but it only comes into effect next summer.

This means that he could cost even more if someone wants to bring him in before the start of next season.

That has apparently priced Real Madrjd out of a move for Gvardiol, although Tottenham are still very keen.

A centre-back is likely to be high on Tottenham’s list of priorities in the next transfer window.

Whether they can allure Gvardiol to north London is another question entirely.

Real Madrid priced out of move for Tottenham target Gvardiol

The report from The Athletic states that, ‘the reigning Spanish, European and world champions always feature in discussions around the futures of the continent’s top talents, and there is no doubt that executives at the Bernabeu Stadium are fans of Gvardiol.

‘But there is an acceptance that Gvardiol will probably be out of their reach — an increasingly common scenario as Madrid find themselves pitched against the Premier League’s financial behemoths.’

If Tottenham were in a position to sign a player like Gvardiol ahead of the likes of Real Madrid, it would show just how strong the Premier League has become.

The Croatian international is a formidable presence on the pitch, and reads the game brilliantly.

He’s already established himself as a leader for club and country, an impressive feat as a 21-year-old.

The left-footed defender typifies the definition of a modern centre-back.

He’s fantastic in possession, both in terms of passing and carrying the ball forward.

Gvardiol would be comfortable in the central role in a back-three, or on the left of a three- or four-man defence.

It’s easy to see why Tottenham have identified Gvardiol as a potential summer signing.

