RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol is now on Liverpool’s list of potential signings this summer.

That’s according to journalist Florian Plettenberg, who provided an update on the in-demand Croatian.

There are few defenders in world football as sought after as Josko Gvardiol right now.

After his breakout tournament at Euro 2020, Gvardiol became a key player for the Bundesliga outfit.

He further enhanced his reputation by helping guide Croatia to a second successive World Cup semi-final.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Although he struggled up against Lionel Messi, Gvardiol very much established himself as one the world’s best young defenders.

It’s therefore no surprise that Gvardiol is on a list of potential Liverpool transfer targets.

However, it may not be straightforward for Jurgen Klopp to bring the talented Croatian to Anfield this summer.

Gvardiol on Liverpool’s list of transfer targets

Writing on Twitter about the 21-year-old, Plettenberg said: “News #Gvardiol: As reported yesterday #LFC is interested! He’s on the list.

“It would be a great fitting. But I’ve been told that it’s not hot at this stage.

“No negotiations. Leipzig wants to keep him 100 %. Release clause in summer 2024 (!) is around €110m [£97.8m].”

The ‘incredible’ defender would be able to solve a key problem for Jurgen Klopp.

Virgil van Dijk is still capable of playing at the very highest level, but his days are likely to be numbered.

Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate are both very talented, but equally very injury prone.

Fourth choice centre-back Joe Gomez can be brilliant, but he’s all too inconsistent.

There is therefore a clear reason why Gvardiol is on Liverpool’s list, as he could be Klopp’s first choice defender for years to come.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The Reds look set to concentrate all of their efforts in the transfer market on Jude Bellingham.

The Borussia Dortmund star could end up being incredibly expensive if he does move this summer.

Liverpool won’t be able to afford him and Gvardiol, especially if his release clause – which is still a huge fee – isn’t active yet.

The Croatian instead may end up being a player Liverpool admire from afar for now.

If he’s still at RB Leipzig in 12 months’ time, then might be the ideal time to strike.

