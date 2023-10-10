‘Getting fitter and fitter’: John Hartson believes ‘wonderful’ Celtic player is improving physically now

As the season progresses, the Celtic fans can see Brendan Rodgers‘ plan taking fruition at the club.

After a shaky start to the season where Celtic were knocked out of the League Cup and dropped points at home to St Johnstone, it’s fair to say that the jury was out on the style of play that was being produced.

However, fast forward eight games later and a couple of huge wins against the likes of Rangers and Motherwell, the Celtic fans are now starting to see what Rodgers is trying to do and it’s looking good.

Of course, what helps is that your best players are firing on all cylinders. So far, Matt O’Riley, Daizen Maeda and Liam Scales are all stealing the headlines but there is one man that is looking back to his best now.

Reo Hatate was looking off form so far this season. However, a new contract and a word in his ear from Brendan Rodgers seems to have helped the Japanese midfielder and it hasn’t gone unnoticed by John Hartson.

The former Celtic hero was discussing Hatate when he gave his reasons for believing why the midfielder is just going to get better under Rodgers.

Hartson said [The Go Radio Football Show], “I think game by game he is getting stronger. He looks as if he’s getting more comfortable in that role that he plays.

“Remember he’s under a new manager this season as well. But he’s a wonderful player. We get him back fit, he’s a huge player for Celtic.

MORE CELTIC STORIES

“So he’s getting fitter and fitter is getting better and better. And I still don’t think we’ve seen the best of him yet.

“But as I said, it’s a great sign for the fans, great for Brendan. And obviously, when he is fit he’s an outstanding midfield player.

“He gets forward, he can pass the ball really well and he’s a goal threat.”

Hatate certainly looks like he has found his mojo since signing that new contract. Although he wasn’t quite at his best prior to the Kilmarnock game, the 25-year-old put in a performance of the highest quality against Derek McInnes‘ men.

The international break has probably come at the wrong time for Hatate as I’m sure he would have been desperate to pull on the green and white hoops as soon as possible to garner some momentum in his performances.

But for now, Hatate can focus on Japan and, hopefully, turn in a good performance and return from international duty injury-free.

In other news, ‘Massive money’: Pundit believes Celtic are set to make millions on player that left three seasons ago