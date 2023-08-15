Liverpool are still in the market to sign a new midfielder this summer, and there’s an update on Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were desperate to sign one of Romeo Lavia or Moises Caicedo in the last few days. They did everything they possibly could, but Chelsea have come out on top.

Now, Ben Jacobs has claimed on The Daily Briefing that Gravenberch is open to a move to Liverpool.

Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Ryan Gravenberch is willing to sign for Liverpool

Liverpool have had a terrible few days, haven’t they?

Reds fans have had to go through a rollercoaster ride as their side missed out on not just Caicedo, but also Lavia, despite seemingly leading the race for both players at different stages.

Chelsea announced Caicedo yesterday, and it looks like it’s only a matter of time before they confirm the signing of Lavia from Southampton.

Liverpool have to turn their focus elsewhere now. Fabrizio Romano revealed earlier today that the Reds are still keeping an eye on Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone.

Now, Jacobs has claimed that there is interest in Ryan Gravenberch as well, and the player would apparently be willing to switch German champions Bayern Munich for Liverpool.

The journalist said: “Ryan Gravenberch at Bayern is a long-standing target as well. The player is open to the move. It’s just a case of whether Bayern will sell.”

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

TBR View:

Liverpool have been linked with a move to sign Gravenberch for a while now.

Fabrizio Romano reported on his YouTube channel a few months ago that the Reds feel he’s the ‘perfect‘ player for them, but Bayern have been reluctant to let him go.

However, the Germans have just spent a fortune on Harry Kane, and if there’s a way for them to make some money back from player sales, they could well do it. The fact that Gravenberch wants to leave acts in Liverpool’s favour as well.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool will try their luck with a bid in the coming days.