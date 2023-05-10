Report: Liverpool make move to sign 'perfect' midfielder, £44m ready to go











Liverpool are expected to bolster their midfield ranks in the summer transfer window.

The Reds are in dire need of new players in the middle of the park amid expiring contracts and ageing legs.

Liverpool were previously linked with Jude Bellingham, but have reportedly pulled the plug on a move.

Jurgen Klopp apparently wants both quantity and quality this summer, ruling out the £120million-rated star.

There have been reports doing the rounds claiming Liverpool have set their sights on Ryan Gravenberch.

Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Now, Tuttomercatoweb has claimed that the Reds have actually already made an approach for the Bayern Munich ace.

The Italian outlet – via Sport Witness – claims Liverpool and Newcastle have ‘already made proposals’.

In addition, both are reportedly willing to spend €50million (around £44million) on Gravenberch’s signature.

As well as Liverpool and Newcastle, Manchester United are apparently circling.

However, the Red Devils are not thought to have made an approach for the Netherlands international.

As for Bayern’s stance, the report claims they’re not looking to sell and haven’t fixed a price for Gravenberch.

With that in mind, this move could come down to whether the player actively starts pushing for a move.

‘I really want to play weekly again’

Gravenberch has been struggling for regular starts in his maiden season at the Allianz Arena.

He joined for a reported £16million from Ajax and arrived to considerable fanfare.

To date, Gravenberch has made just five starts in all competitions for the Bundesliga giants.

As a result, the player recently made clear that he wants a more prominent role at Bayern.

“Although I also play, it’s mainly training,” BILD quoted him as saying.

“That has to change next season, then I really want to play weekly again.

“I haven’t spoken to the club’s management yet, so I’ll wait and see what happens.

“It is clear that this role does not correspond to my ideas.”

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

‘They’re not giving up’

A few weeks ago, Fabrizio Romano spoke about links between Liverpool and Gravenberch on his YouTube channel.

“They had a direct conversation and they want to push,” he said.

“They’re still there for Gravenberch and they’re not giving up.

“They consider Gravenberch as a perfect signing he’s young, talented and wants to play a lot of games.

“Bayern, the board and Thomas Tuchel want Gravenberch to stay.

“But let’s see how the conversation with Gravenberch and his agent will go.

“Liverpool are waiting, but Bayern want to keep and trust Gravenberch next season.”