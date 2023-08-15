Fabrizio Romano names two midfielders Liverpool are looking at after Caicedo and Lavia snubs

Fabrizio Romano has named the two midfielders Liverpool are keeping an eye on after Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia snubbed them – Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone.

The Reds have had a terrible few days, haven’t they? Chelsea have caused them some serious pain by luring two of their biggest targets away from them, and that has left Jurgen Klopp‘s side in a really difficult position.

Romano has now claimed on The Daily Briefing that Thuram and Kone are still in Liverpool‘s sights.

Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool are still looking at Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone

Liverpool were heavily linked with moves to sign Manu Kone and Khephren Thuram at the very start of the window.

It is no secret that the Reds went into the summer looking to strengthen their midfield. That requirement increased massively after both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho left the club for Saudi Arabia.

After signing Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, Liverpool tried everything they could to get a deal agreed for one of Moises Caicedo or Romeo Lavia.

Sadly for them, they couldn’t convince either player, and Chelsea snapped them up in the end.

Speaking about Liverpool’s next move after being snubbed by Lavia and Caicedo, Romano said: “Liverpool will now move on to different targets.

“They keep following both Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone as they did earlier in the summer, but let’s see who they will ‘attack’ now.”

“Of course, they will try to limit leaks as it created an issue with the Caicedo deal and same with Lavia. It’s an open race for Liverpool in midfield, but for sure they will sign at least one new player in that position.”

TBR View:

Khephren Thuran and Manu Kone were high up on Liverpool’s transfer shortlist not too long ago.

The Reds were heavily linked with moves to sign both players, but Jurgen Klopp decided to focus on Premier League-proven midfielders instead.

That’s when Lavia and Caicedo came into consideration, but now that they’re no longer an option, it’s no surprise that the Reds are looking at two boys from France again.

It will be interesting to see who Liverpool will go after in the coming days.