The battle between Chelsea and Liverpool for the signing of Romeo Lavia is finally about to come to an end, with the Blues set to win the race for his signature.

Last week was just crazy for fans of the two clubs, wasn’t it? Liverpool looked like the favourites to sign Moises Caicedo, but they were snubbed by the player. Now, it looks like history is set to repeat itself with Lavia about to do the exact same thing.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano says Chelsea could complete Romeo Lavia deal today

Chelsea confirmed the signing of Caicedo yesterday, and Romano claimed late last night that there’s a chance they could get the Romeo Lavia deal done as early as today.

The Blues have played this brilliantly. Yes, people have every right to be upset about all the money Todd Boehly has spent and how he has structured the deals, but just from a footballing point of view, this is an unbelievable bit of business.

Signing Caicedo is simply phenomenal on its own, but to add Lavia, who was arguably the best midfielder of his age in the country last season, is just brilliant.

Liverpool were very much in the race to sign both players, but they’ve both snubbed them, and Romano claims Chelsea want to get it done this week.

He tweeted at almost midnight yesterday: “Chelsea and Southampton, in contact to close Romeo Lavia deal. £50m fee now discussed plus add-ons, Chelsea want to announce Lavia as new signing this week.

“Personal terms agreed, deal could be done on Tuesday (today) if talks proceed well.”

TBR View:

Liverpool’s recruitment team need to take a long, hard look at themselves now.

Missing out on Caicedo, in a way, is understandable because Chelsea had been in talks to sign him for a lot longer than the Reds, but losing Lavia to the Blues too is just hard to take.

Liverpool have to dive into the market and make a statement addition in the middle of the park now, but there aren’t many midfielders of similar quality available.

It will be interesting to see how this pans out in the coming days.