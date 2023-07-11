‘One to watch’: Arsenal more likely to target ‘incredible’ player than £86m star this summer – journalist

Journalist Ben Jacobs has admitted that he cannot see Aurelien Tchouameni ending up at Arsenal this summer, suggesting that Romeo Lavia is the player to keep an eye on if Thomas Partey departs in this window.

Jacobs was speaking on The Football Terrace following speculation that Arsenal are admirers of the Real Madrid star.

Arsenal have been linked with both Aurelien Tchouameni and Romeo Lavia in this window. Of course, a deal for the Frenchman would be an unbelievable statement of intent from Mikel Arteta’s men.

Photo by Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

Reports from Football Transfers have suggested that Arsenal are eyeing Tchouameni and could make an enquiry for the £86 million-rated Real Madrid star.

Meanwhile, the same outlet suggested that Arsenal plan to make a move for Lavia if Thomas Partey leaves amid interest in the Ghanaian from Saudi Arabia.

Arsenal likely to target Lavia if Partey goes, rather than Tchouameni

Jacobs was asked about the possibility of Tchouameni potentially making the move to Arsenal this summer. And the journalist suggested that the Belgian is a much more likely addition if the Gunners target another midfielder in this window.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

“I just don’t think Tchouameni will be available in the market. I know we hear a lot of rumours about him, but ultimately Real Madrid like the player. And there’s no reason for them to sacrifice a player like Tchouameni to get Mbappe funds as you say. They feel they can just get Kylian Mbappe at the end of the season,” he told The Football Terrace.

“And as a consequence, I don’t see Tchouameni coming to the Premier League this window. I think from Arsenal’s point of view, it’s very possible that they add another midfielder, especially if Thomas Partey goes. And he does have an offer on the table from Saudi Arabia. At the moment, he hasn’t indicated that he’s going to go for that. There’s a few European clubs looking at him as well.

“But because Granit Xhaka went to Bayer Leverkusen, then Thomas Partey, if he goes too, Arsenal will free up that midfield to bring in one more. And I think, rather than Tchouameni, it’s probably Romeo Lavia that might be one to watch.”

Gunners fans must have always doubted likelihood of Tchouameni deal

Arsenal fans must have known that a move for Tchouameni was always going to be difficult to pull off. He is a huge talent already impressing for two of the best teams in world football right now at club and country level.

And the Gunners have certainly spent big money already. So flirting with their transfer record once again to sign Tchouameni was always going to be a big ask.

Lavia is going to be considerably cheaper. Jacobs went on to note that Arsenal are amongst the sides who feel that he should cost little more than £40 million.

Lavia is an ‘incredible‘ talent in his own right. And he is only going to get better in the years to come. So he would definitely have the potential to be an outstanding signing if Arsenal made their move.