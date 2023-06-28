Arsenal are interested in signing Aurelien Tchouameni and plan to ask about the Real Madrid star if they fail to sign Moises Caicedo or Romeo Lavia this summer.

That is according to a report from Football Transfers, which notes that the Gunners are long-time admirers of the Frenchman.

Photo by Christian Liewig – Corbis/Getty Images

Arsenal have now announced their first signing of the summer, with Kai Havertz signing from Chelsea. And it looks set to be a busy few days, with The Times suggesting that a move for Declan Rice is edging closer.

Arsenal could ask about Tchouameni

But Mikel Arteta may not be done there with their midfield. According to a report from Football Transfers, Arsenal could ask about Aurelien Tchouameni in the window.

Photo by Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

It is suggested that the 23-year-old may be the subject of an enquiry if Arsenal fail to land either Caicedo or Lavia. However, the asking price looks set to be a major issue.

Football Transfers notes that Real Madrid will not take anything less than £86 million for Tchouameni. Florentino Perez meanwhile, wants the youngster to have a key role for Carlo Ancelotti’s side next year. He thinks he could be the next Casemiro.

It is suggested that the situation could potentially change if Los Blancos get a sense that Kylian Mbappe’s asking price has dropped.

Of course, Arsenal know all about signing a promising Real Madrid midfielder. And obviously, Martin Odegaard has proved to be an unbelievable signing for the Gunners.

Tchouameni is in a different boat having played regularly for Real since his arrival. He would also cost several times more than the Norwegian.

But Paul Pogba has described the former Monaco man as an ‘extraordinary‘ talent. So if Arsenal have the funds, and get the sense that a deal is possible, it could be another game-changing move.

But you could also understand if their fans were holding out little hope right now.