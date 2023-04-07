Pep Guardiola raves about 'incredible' £40m player Arsenal target











Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on reported Arsenal target Romeo Lavia and labelled the youngster ‘incredible’.

Arsenal look set to bolster their midfield options this summer, despite bringing in Jorginho from Chelsea in January.

Mikel Arteta is lacking real quality depth in the middle of the park and Southampton’s Romeo Lavia is one of many names to be linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium recently.

Indeed, the Gunners reportedly want to sign Lavia as well as West Ham star Declan Rice this summer.

Lavia has impressed on the south coast this season after making the switch from Manchester last summer.

And his former boss, Pep Guardiola, has heaped praise on the 19-year-old ahead of City’s trip to Southampton this weekend.

Guardiola raves about Arsenal target Lavia

Speaking to the Manchester Evening News, Guardiola was asked about Lavia’s progress with the Saints since leaving the Etihad Stadium last year.

“Really impressed with what Romeo is doing, we had and have an incredible opinion about him,” he said.

“We thought to keep him but we thought maybe he doesn’t get enough minutes like he’ll get in Southampton.”

Lavia would be an excellent addition to Arsenal’s midfield based on his displays for Southampton this season.

The Belgian midfielder boasts brilliant qualities on the ball and could be a natural long-term replacement for Granit Xhaka.

Yet, they may face competition from Guardiola himself. That’s due to City reportedly having the option to buy him back for around £40 million.

And judging by Guardiola’s latest comments on the youngster, it doesn’t seem like he’d be against the idea.

