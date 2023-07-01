2020 Arsenal signing has now told Arteta he wants to leave; ‘incredible’ player eyed as replacement

Arsenal are now planning to step up their bid to sign Romeo Lavia after Thomas Partey told Mikel Arteta that he wishes to leave the Gunners this summer.

That is according to a report from Football Transfers, which notes that Arteta has reluctantly agreed to allow the Ghanaian to leave amid interest from Saudi Arabia and Juventus.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Few Arsenal fans probably expected at the end of last season for there to be speculation concerning Thomas Partey and his future at the Emirates. He has largely been superb whenever he has been on the pitch for the Gunners.

Arsenal to step up Lavia talks after Partey tells Arteta he wants to leave

However, Arsenal have signed Kai Havertz. And, as Football Transfers notes, they are on their way to agreeing a deal for Declan Rice. So they are overhauling their options in the middle of the park.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

And according to Football Transfers, Partey has now told Arsenal that he wants to leave the club this summer.

The good news is that the Gunners feel that they have a potential replacement in mind. The report notes that negotiations with Southampton over a move for Romeo Lavia will now speed up.

Arsenal hope to win the race for the Belgian ahead of the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool.

It is a surprise to see Partey seemingly on the brink of the Emirates exit. But keeping him fit has been an issue for Arsenal. And his form did tail off towards the end of the campaign.

The Gunners also clearly have big plans for this window. So cashing in on Partey probably makes sense as he is one player who could command a decent fee.

Lavia meanwhile, is an ‘incredible‘ talent. So while Partey will leave a big void to fill, the 19-year-old could prove to be an outstanding signing if he realises his full potential.