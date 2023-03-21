Oliver Glasner has already made comment which will absolutely delight Tottenham fans











Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner may be the perfect person to take over as Tottenham Hotspur manager.

The future of current coach Antonio Conte is in serious doubt.

A report from The Telegraph suggests that he could part ways with the club this week.

The relationship between the Italian and Spurs has soured in recent days.

Conte’s incredible outburst after their 3-3 draw with Southampton has prompted discussions within the club.

Sky journalist Kaveh Solkehol has said it’s now up to Daniel Levy whether Conte is still in charge for their next game against Everton.

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

Tottenham will now be looking at alternatives, and could do a lot worse than making Oliver Glasner their next manager.

The 48-year-old Austrian’s career is on an upward trajectory after back-to-back successful campaign in Germany.

Having impressed at Wolfsburg, he joined Frankfurt and led them to a historic Europa League victory last season.

Not only that, he plays a style of football that would be in vast contrast to what Tottenham fans are used to this season.

Glasner should be considered at next Tottenham manager – opinion

A report from BILD suggested that Daniel Levy had already contacted Glasner’s agents.

Journalist Christian Falk also suggested last week that he thinks Glasner could be Tottenham’s next manager.

Glasner spoke before his side’s time against West Ham in the Europa League next season.

He described his style-of-play and it should really exciting Tottenham fans.

“Our approach is clear,” Glasner said. “We want to cause problems for defences.

“Our strategy is to get forward and constantly keep them busy; it must involve causing problems to the opposition defence.

“We came out of the dressing room, playing in front of 60,000 fans, and led after one minute because we got forward and played with courage.

“I’m proud that I get to work with such players.”

Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Glasner’s set-up wouldn’t take too much adaptation from what Tottenham’s current squad already plays.

He’s tended to use a 3-4-2-1 formation for much of the season, not too dissimilar to Antonio Conte’s tactics.

Antonio Conte’s Spurs team have outscored Frankfurt this season, but that is in large parts down to Harry Kane.

Glasner doesn’t currently have the same world-class striker at his disposal, but could work wonders with the England captain.

He could also get the best out of Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski who haven’t been at their best this season.

Glasner should be a manager Tottenham seriously consider if and when Conte moves on.

