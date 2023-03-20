Tottenham make contact with agents of Oliver Glasner as replacement for Conte











Tottenham have made contact with the agents of Oliver Glasner as the club look to bring in a replacement for Antonio Conte in the coming weeks.

Spurs supremo Daniel Levy is said to be considering replacing Conte in the international break and according to BILD, contact has been made with the Glasner’s reps.

Glasner has already been a name on the radar of Spurs in the last few weeks anyway. But with Conte’s amazing outburst this weekend, the process to replace the Italian is looking like speeding up.

Photo by Focke Strangmann – Pool/Getty Images

BILD claims that the agents of Glasner have been contacted by some at Tottenham to sound out the possibility of him replacing Conte at the club. Goal.PL also backs up BILD’s claims on Spurs and Glasner.

Glasner, 48, has enjoyed huge success with Eintracht Frankfurt and led them to the Europa League trophy.

The Austrian coach is believed to have impressed the Tottenham hierarchy after his Frankfurt team caused problems for Conte’s side back in October.

Conte, meanwhile, is currently back in Italy at the moment. The Italian is not expecting to be sacked but Levy could take the decision completely out of his hands.

TBR’s View: Glasner would be an interesting Conte replacement

Like any manager coming in, Oliver Glasner is going to need the backing of Daniel Levy and ENIC and also be allowed to really put his stamp on proceedings.

Given Conte’s comments, that might mean that the squad is completely overhauled once more. Spurs have spent big sums in recent windows but remarkably, seem to have gone backwards.