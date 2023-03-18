Journalist thinks Bundesliga manager could replace Conte at Tottenham











Christian Falk has claimed that Eintranct Frankfurt manager Oliver Glasner could be the man who could replace Antonio Conte at Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs have a lot to think about in the coming weeks and months. Conte’s future is up in the air and there’s a growing feeling now that the Italian will walk away when his contract expires at the end of this season.

If that really is the case, Tottenham will need to start looking for a new manager, and Falk says Glasner could be the one.

Journalist says Oliver Glasner could be Tottenham’s man to replace Antonio Conte

The Daily Mail reported earlier this month that Tottenham are considering a move for Oliver Glasner, who has done a great job at Frankfurt over the last 18 months.

The 28-year-old Austrian led Eintracht to Europa League triumph last season and even caused Tottenham a few problems in their 0-0 home draw in the Champions League group stage in October.

Perhaps, Daniel Levy saw that and Glasner caught his eye as the uncertainty over Conte’s future continues to grow. Falk thinks he could be the man to take charge of Spurs this summer.

He wrote for CaughtOffside on Substack: “Chelsea have knocked on Oliver Glasner’s door in the past but he was committed to the project at Frankfurt.

“Now, I heard Frankfurt have tried to arrange a new contract and discuss his future. Glasner told them that he needs time to make that decision, so you see, perhaps, he’s thinking of moving to another club – this could be Tottenham.

“I don’t think he’s made a decision yet, so let’s see. Hansi Flick was also close to joining Tottenham before he took the Germany job. Tottenham clearly have their eye on Bundesliga coaches, so perhaps Glasner could be their man.”

TBR View:

Glasner is a really good manager and his work at Eintracht Frankfurt speaks for itself.

The Austrian helped the Bundesliga outfit win the Europa League last season, and he took them to the knockout stages of the Champions League this time around. His side are sixth in the table now, a big improvement on last campaign’s 11th-place finish.

However, Glasner has never managed a club as big as Tottenham, and that makes this appointment a huge risk for Daniel Levy, especially when more proven winners like Luis Enrique and Thomas Tuchel are available.

It will be interesting to see what will happen at Spurs. Glasner would sure be a brave appointment.

