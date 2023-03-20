Sky Sports journalist gives very latest update on Antonio Conte and Tottenham











Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol has been giving an update on the Antonio Conte and Tottenham situation this afternoon.

After his explosive rant at the weekend, Conte is expected to leave Tottenham. But the big question remains whether that is now, or at the end of the season. Daniel Levy must make that call, with Spurs still actually fourth.

Conte returns home

Speaking on the Conte and Spurs situation, Sky’s Solhekol explained that Conte has returned to Italy. And crucially, he provided an update on Conte’s state of mind since the interview, believing that the Italian is now probably wanting out of the club, rather than continuing.

“Antonio Conte is back in Italy and I think it’s touch and go if he keeps his job as Tottenham manager or not. It’s up to Daniel Levy now whether he takes any action over Conte,” Solhekol said.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

“As far as the players go, they expect it’s a matter of time before he leaves. They’re upset by the fact he’s questioned their commitment to the club. My sense was this morning that Antonio Conte actually wanted to continue as Tottenham manager. But I’m not so sure now this lunchtime. My understanding is he didn’t speak out because he wanted to be sacked but because it’s been something inside him for a long time.

“I’ve been told now that there’s a growing sense that it will be difficult for him to continue as Spurs manager.”

TBR’s View: Conte will be lucky to come back to Tottenham

This is one of the biggest decisions Daniel Levy will ever have at Spurs. If he keeps Conte on, he’s effectively nodding in agreement with the manager.

If he moves Conte on, then he’s saying that you are not bigger than the club and, ultimately, you’re being fired for your comments.

Conte is going anyway. So really, there seems no sense in keeping him around now. A lot will depend on how the players feel as well. If Conte has now completely lost the dressing room, then it’s game over.

If he does come back to the club before the clash with Everton, then he can count himself very lucky indeed.