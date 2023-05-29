Oleksandr Zinchenko impressed by £20m Arsenal player after Wolves performance yesterday











Oleksandr Zinchenko was very impressed with Arsenal teammate Jakub Kiwior on the final day of the Premier League season.

The Polish international posted on social media after scoring his first goal for the Gunners.

It was a fitting end to a brilliant season for Arsenal at The Emirates.

They couldn’t have chosen a better opponent to cap off a very impressive campaign.

Wolves had nothing to play for and Julen Lopetegui was serving a touchline ban.

They looked like they were on holiday as they gave Granit Xhaka what appeared to be the perfect send-off.

The midfielder signed off his time at Arsenal with a first-half brace and was serenaded by the home fans as he was substituted.

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus were back on the score sheet after a brief scoring drought for both players.

Jakub Kiwior completed the rout for Arsenal after Jose Sa spilt his shot into the back of the net, and Oleksandr Zinchenko was pleased to see him score his first goal.

The £20m defender will also be pleased to have kept a clean sheet playing at left-back yesterday.

He’ll be hoping his first full pre-season with Arsenal provides him with more playing opportunities next season.

Zinchenko praises Arsenal teammate Kiwior

Taking to Instagram after the match, Kiwior posted two pictures of him celebrating his first Arsenal goal.

Zinchenko replied to his post and applauded the defender, adding that he thought he was on fire for good measure.

Kiwior was likely called upon more than Mikel Arteta would have liked after arriving from Spezia in January.

An injury to William Saliba initially saw Rob Holding brought into the team alongside Gabriel Magalhaes.

However, performances dropped off and with the title race on the line, Kiwior was introduced to the team.

He initially started well but was at fault for one of the goals against Brighton that ultimately ended their title campaign.

Kiwior will hope Zinchenko is fit again for Arsenal next season so he can move back to his preferred centre-back role.

At the same time, he’ll also hope Arteta doesn’t decide to reinforce his defensive options to avoid falling down the pecking order.

