David Seaman raves over £20m Arsenal player after initial doubts











Arsenal legend David Seaman has been left very impressed over Gunners defender Jakub Kiwior over the last couple of matches.

The Polish defender was signed by the Gunners in January for £20million. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has taken his time to integrate the 22-year-old into the squad.

The centre-back has only featured four times in the Premier League this season. Two of these were from the bench where he only played for 19 minutes in total.

When Arsenal started to struggle with Rob Holding at the back as a replacement for the injured William Saliba, Arteta changed things up. The last two games have now seen Kiwior start both and play the full 90 minutes.

(Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

David Seaman praises Arsenal defender Kiwior

In the last two matches, both of which Kiwior has started, the Gunners have been back to their best. They beat Chelsea 3-1 and then beat Newcastle 2-0 away from home.

Many have been impressed with the defender, including Seaman. Speaking on the Seaman Says podcast about Kiwior, Seaman said: “Kiwior has come in for Holding and he’s doing a fantastic job.

When I first saw him I thought ‘wow, he looks as nervous as what Rob does sometimes’, but he’s come in and done really well.”

With Arsenal struggling in the four games prior to Kiwior coming into the side, Gunners fans may be asking what could have been.

Saliba has been a huge loss for the club during their title charge. Sadly, Manchester City now sit top, and this is due to recent matches in which Arsenal drew to Liverpool, West Ham and Southampton.

If Kiwior was in the team for these matches instead of Holding, things possibly could have been quite different. Arsenal could still be top.

(Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)