Pundit Jamie Carragher slates £20m Arsenal star

Pundit Jamie Carragher was not impressed by what Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior did in the 3-0 loss to Brighton yesterday.

Arsenal would not have expected to lose 3-0 at home to Brighton. It was a really tough match and in the end their opposition outplayed them.

Kiwior, who signed from Arsenal for £20million, has been playing in defence whilst William Saliba has been injured. He has performed well but today he may not be happy with his performance.

The centre-back is still only 23 years-old, so mistakes will come every once in a while. He only signed in January but fans of the club will mostly be excited by what they have seen so far.

Jamie Carragher slates Arsenal star Jakub Kiwior

During the first goal, Kiwior went down whilst Brighton were still attacking. Due to this Julio Enciso had a free header and was able to score the first of the match. Things went from bad to worse as the Gunners would go on to concede two more goals.

Jamie Carragher tweeted about Kiwior’s defending. He said: “It was embarrassing Kiwior stayed down whether it was a foul or not (it wasn’t) there was very little wrong with him. Get up and defend like your life depends on it.”

With so much on the line and Kiwior able to carry on after he went down, many would have wanted him to fight through the pain barrier as Brighton attacked.

It was a very costly moment. The inexperience of this young Arsenal side has most definitely shown over the last month or so as they have struggled to pick up wins.

No doubt it will be a big learning curve for them and Mikel Arteta will be hoping he doesn’t see these moments next season.

