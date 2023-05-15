'Off the agenda': Journalist makes fresh claim involving Amadou Onana and Liverpool











Liverpool’s quest for new midfielders is seeing them linked with a number of names but it looks like Everton’s Amadou Onana won’t be signing.

Onana has been one of the standout players for Everton in an otherwise dismal season. Since signing for £33m, the young Belgian has impressed. Indeed, he is believed to be on the radars of both Arsenal and Chelsea.

However, according to Goal, Liverpool won’t be one of the clubs moving for Onana, as things stand.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Liverpool out of running for Amadou Onana

According to the report from Goal, which features their journalist Neil Jones running the rule over a number of players, Onana is not someone the Reds will be going for.

In his assessment of the Everton man, Jones writes:

“Would suit a team needing to energise its midfield. Liverpool are off the agenda, but Chelsea fancied Onana in January, and Arsenal are looking at younger options this summer. Is he good enough for either club yet, though?”

Lauded as a ‘scary’ prospect by Alex Iwobi, Onana has certainly shown signs of being a top player this season.

And with Liverpool needing new midfielders, it’s easy to see why he has been mentioned.

TBR’s View: Onana would be good for Klopp

While the claim here is that he’s off the agenda completely, there is a case for Onana to be considered by Liverpool.

The Reds need some midfielders this summer. The names they’re being linked with – Mount, Mac Allister, Gravenberch – are all good players.

But Onana does have something about him. He is big, strong, athletic, and crucially, good with the ball in tight areas.

If Liverpool cannot land their top targets, then a move for Onana has to be considered. Yes, he’s at Everton. But for the Reds, that might make it all the more sweeter.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images