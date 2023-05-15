'Pressing really hard': Journalist makes fresh Mason Mount claim involving Liverpool











Liverpool are continuing to press ahead with their push to try and sign Mason Mount from Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

Mount has been mentioned as being a target for the Reds for months now. The England man is yet to sign a new contract with Chelsea.

And according to The Athletic’s Adam Crafton, Mount’s situation is causing a real problem for Chelsea.

Liverpool pushing to sign Mason Mount

Crafton was speaking on BBC 5 Live this weekend and got onto the subject of Mount and Chelsea. And he believes that Mauricio Pochettino either convinces Mount to stay put, or the board will sell to one of Liverpool or Arsenal.

“They (Chelsea) have got a real issue with Mason Mount. In terms of his contract being up in a year and at the moment there’s no agreement. The owners aren’t prepared to run that down,” Crafton said.

“So they’re either going to have to persuade him to stay – that’s maybe Pochettino’s first job. Or, they have to cash in and you have Arsenal and Liverpool in particular, pressing really hard. I would think, a guy who’s come through the academy and has a connection with the fanbase, it would be a real blow if he was to say ‘I think Arsenal or Liverpool are now better for my development’.”

Mount is seeking an increase on his £80k-a-week Chelsea deal. He knows both Arsenal and Liverpool will pay that and more.

Liverpool are expecting to sign Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton. However, it seems the Reds would sign Mount as well as the Argentinian if a deal can be done.

TBR’s View: Pochettino faces first big task at Chelsea

It could all come down to Poch this. If he can pitch his vision to Mount and convince him he’s key for Chelsea again, then he might stay.

However, the problem will still remain in terms of his contract. The Chelsea board seem reluctant to make him the very top earner and Mount seems to want parity with others in the squad.

This is causing an issue, as Crafton says. Liverpool will be ready and waiting for Mount. Chelsea, then, need to decide quickly what they’re doing with this one.

