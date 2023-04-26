Report: Chelsea to hold talks to discuss Tottenham target Andre Onana











A report from the Standard states that Chelsea will meet with Inter Milan next week to discuss Tottenham Hotspur target Andre Onana.

Chelsea officials will travel to Italy to discuss their interest in Onana. They are targeting a new goalkeeper this summer and would be happy to offer Kepa Arrizabalaga or Edouard Mendy. For now, it is unsure if Inter will accept a swap deal with cash or if they would just want a large fee for Onana.

The Blues will also be discussing the future of Romelu Lukaku. The Chelsea striker is currently on loan at Inter Milan but he is due to return to London at the end of this season.

Tottenham have been heavily linked to Onana, via 90min. This latest update around the goalkeeper could see Spurs lose him to their rivals – as Mauricio Pochettino looks set to become the Blues’ next manager, as per BBC.

Chelsea being linked to a Tottenham target will no doubt be a worry for Chairman Daniel Levy. He will definitely be feeling like he could be out priced for the player. This is because the Chelsea owners love to overspend.

Tottenham desperately need a goalkeeper. Their club captain Hugo Lloris, who has been a great servant for many years, is now 36. Due to this, they need a replacement.

Onana is a good goalkeeper, but he has had some issues in the past. The 27 year old was banished from the Cameroon squad at the World Cup due to “disciplinary reasons”.

Onana has been in good form this season as the “excellent” goalkeeper has managed to keep 15 clean sheets and only concede 29 goals in 33 appearances. Manuel Neuer once praised him, saying he was Onana’s “biggest fan”.

Onana, despite his past disciplinary issues, looks like a very solid player at a very high level. It would be a great coup for Spurs but they may have to act quick so Chelsea don’t beat them to the signing.

