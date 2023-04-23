Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga send messages to Reiss Nelson after Arsenal draw











Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga have replied to a post on Instagram from Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson.

The 23-year-old took to social media after the Gunners drew 3-3 with Southampton on Friday.

It was another case of Mikel Arteta’s side dropping important points in their title race against Manchester City.

The visitors took the lead in the opening minute after punishing a mistake from Aaron Ramsdale.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Theo Walcott came back to haunt his old club when he double Southampton’s advantage.

Arsenal eventually found themselves 3-1 down in the final minutes.

Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka made sure the Gunners avoided defeat, but they could have stolen it right at the end.

Tavares and Lokonga have sent messages to Nelson after he saw his last-second effort go just wide of the post.

Leandro Trossard was in a similar position, as he saw his strike cannon off the crossbar.

Tavares and Lokonga message Arsenal forward Nelson

The 23-year-old posted a picture of himself on Instagram after their draw on Friday.

Nuno Tavares simply called Nelson, “Different”, while Lokonga called Nelson, “Maaa boy”.

However, they both agreed that the winger was on fire.

Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga send messages to Reiss Nelson. Cr. (reissnelson) © 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

Nelson has only played a bit-part role in Arsenal’s season thus far.

The form of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli have made it very difficult to play regular minutes.

This may be why he has been linked with moves away this summer, as his contract situation is still up in the air.

Unai Emery wants him at Aston Villa, while he’s also been linked with Jose Mourinho’s Roma.

Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Tavares and Lokonga both know what it’s like for Nelson, having both been loaned out as they weren’t part of Arteta’s starting line-up.

The 23-year-old may be reluctant to leave his boyhood team unless he absolutely has to.

If Arsenal do go on to win the title, his last gasp goal against Bournemouth will be one of the highlights of the season.

Unfortunately, it looks like Nelson’s only other impact on this season will be brief cameos from the bench.

