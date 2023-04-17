Unai Emery wants 23-year-old Arsenal player at Aston Villa











Aston Villa have entered the race to sign Reiss Nelson, with Unai Emery keen to be reunited with the Arsenal forward in the summer.

That is according to a report from the Daily Mail, who suggest that Emery was a big fan of the 23-year-old during his time in charge at the Emirates.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Reiss Nelson, of course, is out of contract at Arsenal at the end of the season. Previous reports claimed that Arsenal had hoped that they would be able to agree a new deal with Nelson – but there is interest from Brighton.

Aston Villa eyeing Reiss Nelson

The chance to join the Seagulls reportedly appealed to Nelson. And it seems that he now faces an even tougher decision over his future.

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

According to the Daily Mail, Aston Villa have joined the race to sign the youngster from Arsenal. And it appears to be Unai Emery driving their interest having worked with the winger during his time in North London.

It appears to be an extremely exciting time to join the Villans. Emery has taken Villa into contention for a Champions League spot heading into the final weeks of the season. And they made a real statement of intent by beating Newcastle so comfortably at the weekend.

The rise up the table under Emery has been remarkable. Certainly, he is proving a lot of his doubters wrong after a difficult time at Arsenal.

Nelson would be forgiven for being tempted by the chance to move to Villa Park. Unfortunately, he is really struggling for minutes in the Premier League, having only made five substitute appearances for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Arteta himself has described him as a ‘special‘ talent. So it would be quite something if Villa could convince Nelson to join them this summer.